Hampton Roads mayors meet virtually for violence forum

A spike in violent crime is raising red flags for mayors in all seven cities.

HAMPTON, Va. — Mayors from across Hampton Roads are working together to address the rise in violence in the area.

They met virtually on Monday night for their second meeting this year to brainstorm about how to heal their communities.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck hosted the latest forum. One of the goals they talked about is to improve the relationship with police in their communities and offer hope and opportunities for young people.

"Let's provide real opportunity for those individuals to better not only their lives, but also it betters our communities," said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price said his police chief is working to improve community policing and the department has invested in new technology to help solve cases.