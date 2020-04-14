Hampton Roads residents react to power outages from severe storm

Some Virginia Beach residents are still without power after Monday's storm, while Dominion Energy crews work hard to get downed lines up and running again.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cleanup is underway as people in Virginia Beach recover from Monday's storm, and Dominion Energy crews are doing all they can to get to those still without power.

"I fared alright compared to other parts of the neighborhood," said Michelle Gormley of Virginia Beach. "I got a lot of big limbs down in the backyard. Down on Rundel Street, there is a telephone line that looks like this!"

Many people in Hampton Roads experienced major damage Monday as trees and power lines came down in the powerful storm.

With wind gusts reaching almost 70 miles per hour in the thick of the storm, people woke up to destruction.

Some people were still without power, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. One man in Virginia Beach has diabetes, and had concerns over his medication not being refrigerated.

"If that refrigerator goes bad, there goes my insulin, and then I have to request a special pick-up because I have to take insulin every day and this gets ridiculous when you lose power," Donald Bailey said.

Electricity for most Hampton Roads customers should be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday. Bonita Billingsly-Harris with Dominion Energy said that while there are still people waiting for power, the majority of residents have been taken care of.

"Our area sustained 151,000-plus customers that were affected by power outages," Billingsly-Harris said, "and in less than 24 hours, our crews restored power to 92 percent of them."