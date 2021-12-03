Hampton Roads Transit holds ribbon cutting for new shelters

Three new shelters were installed as part of an effort to provide more passenger amenities across Hampton Roads.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from November 16, 2021.

Hampton Roads Transit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate three new shelters.

The event took place at 81st Street and Orcutt Avenue in Hampton, where the three new shelters were installed.

All three of the shelters are equipped with solar lights, benches, and are ADA accessible.

HRT said the installation is part of a campaign to provide more passenger amenities for Hampton Roads Transit customers.

Included in that campaign, is a plan to install over 600 new shelters at bus stops in Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

Over 40 have shelters have already been installed since March 16 of which are in Hampton.

"We need to ensure that transit customers are treated with dignity," said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. "This is the reason why HRT has prioritized the installation and lighting of more shelters."

New shelters are just one part of HRT's campaign. They also plan to invest in new buses, digital information displays, and technology upgrades with help with trip planning and mobile ticketing.

The funding for the plan is managed by the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission and was approved by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020.

Hampton Roads residents can also expect to see route expansions and increased frequencies over the next three years.

Expanded service will be implemented onto 13 bus routes, which will feature 15-minute service frequencies and longer spans of service.