Hampton Roads Transit offers free fares for Earth Day

Hampton Roads Transit will have free fares for Earth Day, which covers buses, light rail, ferries, and paratransit in the 757.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about expanding light rail in Norfolk. It aired on March 4, 2022.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is celebrating Earth Day on Friday by offering free fares across all of its services.

The fare-free day covers HRT's buses, The Tide light rail, paratransit and ferry services. HRT said it is intended to encourage people who don't use public transit to consider it as a means of commuting.

“We welcome everyone on board - every day,” HRT President and CEO William Harrell said in a news release. “Give us a try.”

HRT provides bus service across the major cities of Hampton Roads, while The Tide light rail extends over seven miles in Norfolk. The ferry service connects Norfolk's Waterside District with North Landing and High Street in Portsmouth.