Hanukkah 2021: 40th annual Menorah Lighting to be held at Mount Trashmore

There will be crafts and activities for kids, including a visit from Dizzy the Dreidel and Judah Maccabee, traditional treats, music and Hasidic dancing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 10, 2020.

Today is the first day of Chanukah (Hanukkah) for 2021, and the Chabad of Tidewater is hosting their 40th annual Menorah Lighting and celebration at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and is open to all members of the public who wish to celebrate and observe. There will be crafts and activities for kids, including a visit from Dizzy the Dreidel and Judah Maccabee, traditional treats, music and Hasidic dancing.

“Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year,” said Rabbi Levi Brashevitzky of Chabad of Tidewater.