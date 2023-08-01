Have you seen her? Urgent Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered elderly woman from James City County

A spokesperson for the agency said 85-year-old Mary Dellinger was reported missing from First Colony at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — An elderly woman is missing and James City County Police have issued an urgent alert asking the public for their help in finding her.

In addition, Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert.

A spokesperson for the agency said 85-year-old Mary Dellinger was reported missing from First Colony at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the report, she was last seen between 1 and 2 p.m.

Ms. Dellinger is described as being 5'5'' tall, weighing 130 lbs, with long silver hair and blue/gray eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing jeans and a white turtleneck sweater. She walks with a limp from knee surgery on her left side.

She is supposedly wearing a wristwatch with a link band and a mother-of-pearl face, a wedding band with small diamonds, a gold engagement ring with three stones: One large, and two small, and a silver ring with a ruby and clear stones.

They said Ms. Dellinger was last seen driving her white 2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with VA plates MPG2LUV, exiting James City County while traveling westbound on Route 5 at around 1:30 p.m. Her direction of travel was confirmed by footage from traffic cameras.

Ms. Dellinger is presumed not to have any contact devices on her, and she may be heading toward a family residence in Elizabethtown, TN.

Ms. Dellinger suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.