Donations are pouring in to help people experiencing homelessness at Norfolk Greyhound shelter

Congregations in the community are making sure folks living there have everything they need, and you can help!

NORFOLK, Va. — Donations are pouring in to help people experiencing homelessness.

A temporary shelter in the old Norfolk Greyhound Station is still going strong after opening more than a month ago. Now, congregations in the community are making sure folks living there have everything they need.

“It’s better to give than to receive, that’s what my thought is,” said Congregation Beth El member Arthur Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld helped several volunteers sort through a room full of boxes on Wednesday for their neighbors in need.

“Without them there would be a lot of needs that were not being met,” said Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team Head Anne Odell.

Inside Congregation Beth El the volunteers opened packages of food, clothes and toiletries from the community.

Odell said 77 people are currently being served at the shelter.

Beth El members teamed up with several area churches like Christ and Saint Luke’s to put on the drive.

“We are finding a whole new class of homeless people who have never been homeless before and hopefully this is temporary,” said Christ and Saint Luke’s volunteer coordinator Bill Moore.

“We are delighted at greyhound the folks have 24/7 security,” said Beth El member Patti Wainger. “They have restrooms, they have showers, it is a well-oiled machine.”

Wainger said all donations will go into their ‘Light Box’ pantry located inside the shelter.

“So that folks can come into the light box and pick up whatever they need or want,” Wainger said. “So much of these folks are food insufficient, so I am just overwhelmed by what has come in here today.”

City leaders said the bus station shelter contract runs out in October. They are working on plans for a permanent spot that they hope to have by then.

Until then Wainger said her team will keep collecting.

“We will go out and shop and shop and shop until we get everything that these folks need,” Wainger said.

Rosenfeld hopes more of his community will lend a hand.

“Be aware of how fortunate you are, and there are people less fortunate,” Rosenfeld said. “End of story.”

Organizers are taking what they’ve collected so far to the bus station on Friday, but they are always accepting donations to stock the light box pantry. You can donate to their Amazon Wish List.

People can also drive right up to the bust station on the Granby Street side, where there is a driveway. Officials said drivers can pull up between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a staff member will help collect the items.