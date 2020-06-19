How to help reduce long-term mental health problems in kids after community crises

Coronavirus and racial injustice are two simultaneous crises that can be overwhelming for children.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mental health problems affect one in six children.

CHKD Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Mary Gleason says the rate goes up when our community is in crisis.

"The levels of stress that come to children, come in a number of different ways. Every child has had additional stress."

From the dramatic video showing George Floyd killed by a police officer, to the cry for racial justice on the streets, to images of the sick and dying from a global pandemic...it's a lot for kids to process.

In the CHKD blog, Coronavirus Pandemic: How Can We Reduce Long-Term Impact on Children's Mental Health, Gleason explains that we can learn from how past community crises have shaped children's mental health, such as major hurricanes or mass shootings.

Expect the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent uproar over racial injustice to help shape both the emotional and behavioral development in children.

Mental health challenges in kids can include, anxiety, depression, disruptive behavior problems, sleep disorders, substance use disorders and suicidal symptoms.

Parents should keep a close eye on changes in attitude.

"Things that we think of as red flags are, a child who has persistent changes in their mood. They are much more angry, irritable, sad, withdrawn," said Gleason.

Gleason recommends keeping kids on a routine because structure is important.

"Children do well with structure and actually all human beings do well with structure."

Parents should work towards maintaining some predictable parts of their children's lives, such A eating dinner together.