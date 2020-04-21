Here are some pandemic 'front porch photos' from around Hampton Roads

Folks don't really have to be on their porches for their photos to count - but these are family pictures taken outside, from a social distance.

NORFOLK, Va. — People around the country are taking "front porch photos" during the coronavirus pandemic to document their experience for future generations.

Folks don't really have to be on their porches for their photos to count - but taking pictures outside, from a distance, is one of the safest ways to get portraits while mitigating the spread of the virus.

These pictures are a sweet and often humorous way families are choosing to remember the spring of 2020.

Some people are using the trend as an opportunity to showcase the things getting them through self-isolation. That can include handmade cloth face masks, encouraging chalk art, technology, cleaning products or even alcohol.

Hampton Roads locals have certainly been participating - here are some of the photos they've shared on our 13News Now Facebook page.