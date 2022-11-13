'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to Hampton Coliseum Dec. 11

HAMPTON, Va. — TCG entertainment has announced that a performance of 'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, according to a spokesperson for the coliseum.
The show is touted as a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for an unforgettable experience, the spokesperson said.
Ticket prices range from $45 to $129 and can be bought on the coliseum's website.
“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Circue Musica said.
“We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”