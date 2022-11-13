'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to Hampton Coliseum Dec. 11

The show will start at 7 p.m., and tickets have been on sale since September.

HAMPTON, Va. — TCG entertainment has announced that a performance of 'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, according to a spokesperson for the coliseum.

The show is touted as a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for an unforgettable experience, the spokesperson said.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $129 and can be bought on the coliseum's website.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Circue Musica said.