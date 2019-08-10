NORFOLK, Virginia — A program in Norfolk that's been feeding and housing the homeless six months out of the year since 2016 is putting the word out that their doors are still open.

Regina Darden started the H.O.P.E. Foundation three years ago and on Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lighthouse Community Church, she'll be at it again.

Darden has set up the event with several volunteers who will be cooking in the church kitchen and give advice on how to get the homeless back on their feet.

Darden will also be hosting a Facebook Live "telethon" during a five-hour event at the church to raise money so she can buy her own building and expand the program.