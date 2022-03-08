House fire in Virginia Beach leaves 4 people, 17 pets displaced

Seven cats were rescued, one of which passed away. The other pets were four dogs in the backyard, four birds and two chinchillas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department said four people and 17 pets were displaced after their Hanover Drive house caught on fire Tuesday night.

According to the fire department, the fire happened in the 800 block of Hanover Drive, which is located in the Dunbarton section of the city. Firefighters responded around 7:08 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:23 p.m.

Everyone inside was able to escape the fire and there were no reported injuries.

