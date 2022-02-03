Family displaced after house fire in South Norfolk section of Chesapeake

According to the fire department, the incident happened at a two-story home on Seaboard Avenue.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said a family is displaced after their South Norfolk house caught on fire Thursday evening.

According to the fire department, the incident happened at a two-story home in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue. Around 6:50 p.m., firefighters got a report that a fire in the kitchen quickly spread smoke throughout the home.

A few minutes after being dispatched, firefighters arrived and entered the house with hoselines. The fire was under control at 7:08 p.m. with help from Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

Everyone inside, four adults and a child, safely left the house before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Fire and smoke caused significant damage to the interior of the house. The Red Cross is helping the family with lodging arrangements.