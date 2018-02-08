VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach is on a mission to end homelessness.
A new housing facility is expected to open by the end of the summer that will provide 29 single-residency apartments to those in need.
Until then, the center is asking for donations so they can put together move-in kits. They need things like sheets, bath towels, dishes and cleaning supplies. Officials say getting the community involved is important.
"Adults who were formerly homeless will live in the facility," said Diane Hotaling. "As everyone deserves a decent affordable place to live, we would like to make this house a home for these individuals who will come with nothing to live there, so we are asking the community to support that effort."
The donation drive runs until August 17. You can drop off donations at any Virginia Beach recreation center.
Bedding, bath, kitchen and cleaning kits with new, full-sized items are needed. Complete kits are most helpful, but any quantity of the items below is appreciated:
Bedding Kit
- Twin sheets
- Twin blankets
- Pillow
- Twin comforter
Bath Kit
- Bath towel
- Hand towel
- Wash cloths
- Toilet brush
- Plunger
Kitchen Kit
- Small pot with Lid
- Small frying pan with lid
- 4 plastic glasses
- 4-piece dish set
- 4-piece flatware
- Can opener
- Large serving spoon
- Large serving fork
- Dish towel
Cleaning Kit
- Glass cleaner
- Dish soap
- Toilet cleaner
- Disinfectant cleaning product
- Multipurpose cleaner
- Small bleach
- Small laundry detergent
- Package of sponges
- Broom
- Dust pan/brush set
Donations are tax-deductible. For more information about the donation drive, visit www.vbgov.com/housing or call Diane Hotaling at (757) 385-1278.