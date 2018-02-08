VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach is on a mission to end homelessness.

A new housing facility is expected to open by the end of the summer that will provide 29 single-residency apartments to those in need.

Until then, the center is asking for donations so they can put together move-in kits. They need things like sheets, bath towels, dishes and cleaning supplies. Officials say getting the community involved is important.

"Adults who were formerly homeless will live in the facility," said Diane Hotaling. "As everyone deserves a decent affordable place to live, we would like to make this house a home for these individuals who will come with nothing to live there, so we are asking the community to support that effort."

The donation drive runs until August 17. You can drop off donations at any Virginia Beach recreation center.

Bedding, bath, kitchen and cleaning kits with new, full-sized items are needed. Complete kits are most helpful, but any quantity of the items below is appreciated:

Bedding Kit

Twin sheets

Twin blankets

Pillow

Twin comforter

Bath Kit

Bath towel

Hand towel

Wash cloths

Toilet brush

Plunger

Kitchen Kit

Small pot with Lid

Small frying pan with lid

4 plastic glasses

4-piece dish set

4-piece flatware

Can opener

Large serving spoon

Large serving fork

Dish towel

Cleaning Kit

Glass cleaner

Dish soap

Toilet cleaner

Disinfectant cleaning product

Multipurpose cleaner

Small bleach

Small laundry detergent

Package of sponges

Broom

Dust pan/brush set

Donations are tax-deductible. For more information about the donation drive, visit www.vbgov.com/housing or call Diane Hotaling at (757) 385-1278.

