How you can help revitalize the Mermaid City this Giving Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — From decorative events to creating unique spaces for the community, the Downtown Norfolk Council team is always working on something to put the Mermaid city on the map.

This Giving Tuesday, they are asking the community to help them keep revitalizing spots across the city and grow businesses, like those in Selden Market.

“We actually started as a kiosk in the middle, did that for about two and a half years and have grown,” said S’mores Amore Co-Owner Kristine Dinio.

The Selden Market in Norfolk has become a place for business owners to get their feet off the ground.

“Since I’ve opened, I’ve had so much support from local people we have regulars that come in,” said Sugar and Grace Owner Erica Parham.

Norfolk Downtown Council operates the space and wants to expand it to host more shops.

“The goal is to start new businesses and emerging businesses within the market, help them grow while they are in here so they can become bigger, better businesses outside of Selden,” said Market Director Careyann Weinberg.

DNC is asking for donations to support multiple improvement projects across the city throughout the holidays.

Weinberg said the money will go towards creating unique community use spaces around town, adding artwork, transforming alleys and more.

“There are so many different things that we are working on and have our hands in,” Weinberg said. “By contributing to specific projects with us, and just DNC as a whole, you can help many, many initiatives that you are working on.”

If you have time or money to spare, Selden business owners believe building up the community is a worthy investment.

“The connections we’ve made, all the people here, it’s a great place to be,” Dinio said. “We are grateful.”