Hundreds of holiday meals delivered across Hampton Roads

Cold weather and brisk winds did not keep volunteers at bay from delivering holiday cheer.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Holiday cheer is not in short supply in Hampton Roads.

Several organizations braved the cold to bring a smile to neighbors in need, and delivered hundreds of holiday meals.

Volunteers with Feed the City prepared roughly 200 hot meals for people in Portsmouth on Friday. They had to contend with dropping temperatures and strong winds, but they made sure to take care of the people who came by.

"We will do this rain or shine, cold or hot, whatever we can to help our community we call home," said Tanecia Newman, a volunteer with Feed the City.

The hot meal included spaghetti, green beans and a roll, and it was free to anyone who showed up.

Volunteers said this is the third year in a row they've held holiday meals like this, and they won't stop any time soon.

"Even though so many people are going through difficult times, we still want to make sure we are accommodating everyone," said Ronjeanna Harris, a volunteer with Feed the City. "Everyone deserves to have a great holiday."

Over in Norfolk, volunteers with Graves Funeral Home handed out roughly 300 turkeys to people who signed up ahead of time.

Del. Angelia Williams Graves said it is part of her family tradition of 10 years to give back to Portsmouth.

"We know that this year has been very hard on some people coming off of COVID and inflation; we just want to do our part to help," Graves said.