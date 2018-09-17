Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the North Carolina coast Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and wind that will leave many homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.

If you'd like to help the victims of this storm, here are a few options.

Community Relief Drive

There is a "Florence Relief Aid" drive at Haynes Furniture on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The non-profit Operation Blessing International's truck will collect and deliver donations to people impacted by Hurricane Florence. They're asking for people to donate canned or non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, and baby items.

Max media, who owns several radio stations around Hampton Roads organized this event.

The donation drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: How to help animals affected by Florence

Donate

The American Red Cross

You can donate online at this link. For mail in donations, fill out this form and send it to American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839. You can also donate by phone by calling 1-800-435-7669.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Salvation Army

Donate online at this link or call 1-800-725-2769. Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Make sure to note that you with to support the Florence relief effort.

Americares

Here's the link to donate to Hurricane Florence relief through Americares.

American Humane

If you'd like to help animal relief efforts, you can donate here.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has created a page of all campaigns related to Hurricane Florence. You can see them at this link.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving has a Hurricane Florence Relief Fund, which you can donate to here.

Give Blood

AABB

You can find an AABB location to donate blood here.

America's Blood Centers

To find a location, enter your zip code here.

Red Cross

To find a Red Cross blood drive, click here.

Volunteer

There are many organizations and faith-based groups that have active disaster programs and need volunteers.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Here's the link to volunteer in Virginia.

Here's the link to volunteer in North Carolina.

Here's the link to volunteer in South Carolina.

And the link to volunteer in Georgia.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA