NORFOLK, Virginia — First responders in and around Hampton Roads are in for a special treat from IKEA Norfolk.

IKEA wants to celebrate paid and volunteer police, fire and EMS personnel on Monday, Oct. 28 to honor these men and women.

First responders must show their first responder ID or be in uniform at the IKEA Norfolk Restaurant between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to receive a free cinnamon roll and gourmet coffee.

The offer is only for one per person and will continue that morning while supplies last.

“Since opening, we’ve already received support from our local first responders in various capacities and have witnessed firsthand their commitment and bravery,” said Michelle Stephenson-White, IKEA Norfolk Loyalty Manager. “It is our privilege to be able to honor and recognize these women and men in a small way. We hope they will join us in-store for this special event.”