Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

ForKids in Chesapeake will hold a raffle later this month, in which the car will be the prize, to raise money for supplies for newly housed clients.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday.

Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.

A spokesperson for ForKids said that Jeffries was planning on buying the car with her own money, but Integrity Auto Group in Chesapeake decided to donate the car for the raffle.

The big surprise for Ms. Jeffries was arranged for Saturday afternoon when she thought she was going to the dealership to buy the car.

The spokesperson said that there are families who will be moving into their own housing from the shelter at the end of the month, and Jeffries wants to use the money from the fundraiser to present those families with a U-Haul truck full of cleaning supplies and household items.