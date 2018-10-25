ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Isle of Wight County School's Agriculture program welcomed five baby goats Wednesday, school spokesperson Lynn B. Briggs said.

Students in the program were surprised when they arrived to class at the Land Lab on Wednesday morning. The baby goats were born during the night, Briggs said.

These are the first newborn goats at the facility.

The baby goats and mom are doing well and receiving lots of attention from the students, Briggs said.

The three males and two females have all received names selected by the class: Hunter, Moonlight, King, Pearl and Pumpkin.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC