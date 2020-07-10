Hampton Roads comes together to take on COVID-19

Seventeen localities find common ground in the fight to return to normalcy with the "It's In Our Hands" campaign.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "It's In Our Hands."

The "our" in that statement could mean a couple of things. It could refer to the people of Hampton Roads, and those who the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission is encouraging to follow safety guidelines. Guidelines that they hope, if followed, will result in the region being able to resume normal activities sooner rather than later.

That "our" however, could also refer to the 17 localities that comprise the Hampton Roads region. Each one of them has come together to form the "It's In Our Hands" campaign. For 17 localities with varying needs, wants, and makeups, coming together in this fashion is no small undertaking.

"The virus doesn't hold any boundaries so there was a desire to make it a collaborative effort," says All-Hazard Emergency Planner Danielle Spach, a Hampton Roads native.