JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Aonesty Selby was reportedly last seen by her family on Wednesday. Police said she may be with a man named Darius Jones or a man with the first name Tyrique.

She is believed to be in the Williamsburg, Hampton or greater Hampton Roads area.