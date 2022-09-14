Kroger's peanut butter drive is back

Peanut butter is one of the most needed items at food banks because it is shelf-stable and provides an important source of protein for people facing food insecurity.

NORFOLK, Va. — Kroger's annual peanut butter drive kicked off Wednesday, and it will last until October 11, according to Andrew Knight, a spokesperson for Kroger.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic partnered with Feeding America and local food banks to host the drive, Knight said.

“We are absolutely looking forward to this! Our donated food shelves are bare," Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank said.

To contribute to the drive, Kroger customers can purchase peanut butter while shopping and drop it in the donation bin at the front of the store.

