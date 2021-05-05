x
Last year Hampton Roads raised over $1 million for local nonprofits, now let's do it again!

Donations received on the annual day of giving help support more than 500 organizations and initiatives across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — After last year's record-breaking campaign, the largest fundraising event in Hampton Roads is gearing up for its eighth year!

Give Local 757 starts on Tuesday, May 11 at midnight and ends at midnight on Wednesday, May 12.

In 2020, people across Hampton Roads raised over $1.6 million, breaking the record, to give support to nonprofit organizations across the area. 

There are more than 500 organizations and initiatives that you can donate to. 

If you would like to know more information or be a part of the Give Local 757 movement, click here. 

