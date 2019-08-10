ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — It's a learning experience and some pre-Halloween fun all in one!

On Oct. 11 and Oct. 1 2, head to Elizabeth City for their annual Historic Ghost Walk. Organizers of this ghost walk seek to make this a teaching moment for visitors.

That's why this year's theme is "Project Zebra," which will take a look at the city's top-secret role in World War II.

The walk will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on both days it's running at their headquarters, the Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main Street.

Tickets are $15 each and $12 for children 12 and under and visitors with a military ID. If you buy one ticket for Friday night, you can use that same ticket on Saturday night.

You can purchase them at Arts of the Albemarle, Muddy Waters, Shoppes at Kenyon Bailey and Page after Page.

