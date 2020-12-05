Let's do it, Hampton Roads! 'Give Local 757' is raising as much money as possible for nonprofit groups in one day.

The annual day of giving is the largest single-day event to benefit nonprofit organizations across the area. May 12, 2020 is the date. Get in on the giving!

NORFOLK, Va. — For the seventh year, we're looking to provide some major support to nonprofit groups across the entire Hampton Roads area, and you can play a big part in it.

Give Local 757 is the region's largest fundraising event. The goal is to raise as much money as possible to benefit hundreds of great organizations that provide a diverse services and programs to people all year long, and the goal is to do it in a single day.

The date this year is May 12 , starting at 12 a.m. and going right up until 12 a.m. the next day.

All right. Let's get to the really important part: how to help.

Head to Give Local 757's website. Once you're there, you can search for a group by name, by location, or by cause. When you find the group you want or like, you can look at its profile or just click on "Donate."

Run through the donation process, popping in all the information you need to provide, and submit your contribution.

Boom. Give yourself a high five or a quick pat on the back. It's all right to do it. It's good stuff, and you deserved it.

Because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on so many people and on so many groups, money may be tighter than usual. We know that, but we also know that people in Hampton Roads stepped up to the challenge to help others even before the big day of giving.

By Friday, May 8, people donated more than $80,000 to Give Local 757.

If you already gave: Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!