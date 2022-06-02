LGBT Life Center receives $1.8M check

Congressman Bobby Scott delivered a $1.8 million check in federal funds to the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk on Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — June marks Pride Month and to celebrate, a local LGBT center got a big boost!

Congressman Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) delivered a $1.8 million check in federal funds to the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk on Thursday.

The money was secured in the FY22 Omnibus Appropriations Act. The funds will be used to construct a new community center on the Virginia Peninsula and will include access to medical care, counseling, housing and more.

Additionally, the new community center will be a safe space for LGBTQ youth and adults to find support and resources.