Former Chesapeake athlete and Liberty University recruit Tajh Boyd dies at 19

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Liberty University football team is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, Tajh Boyd, according to a release from the institution.

Boyd was 19 years old, and officials don't know the cause of his death yet.

Boyd joined the team at Liberty in January. The former offensive lineman at Chesapeake's Oscar F. Smith High School was apart of the '23 recruiting class, and chose Liberty among 10 Division 1 offers.

He was recognized as one of the best tackles in the state.

Oscar Smith said in a statement that "he was known affectionately as 'Big Baby.' He will be greatly remembered and missed."

Oscar Smith is offering grief counseling for students and coaches this week.