Lidl, the discount German grocery store, is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

Every Thursday in April, Lidl is hosting sensory evenings. From 6 p.m. to close all stores will reduced lighting, noise, music and in-store announcements, lowered scan volumes at checkout lanes, additional assistance and fun store maps for kids to help our customers with autism enjoy a more pleasant shopping experience.

Below is the store map:

Lidl also launched a limited-edition peanut butter. Every peanut butter purchased, 10 cents will be donated to the Autism Society.

The store teamed up with Bean, a boy who made headlines when he donated some of his favorite Lidl peanut butter to federal furloughed workers affected by the government shutdown, to launch the limited-edition peanut butter.

Click here to find the nearest Lidl.