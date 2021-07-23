'Light Up the Dark' initiative in Hampton Roads aims to promote neighborhood safety

A local group is deciding to take a stand against the surge in violence with an “awareness-to-action” approach.

HAMPTON, Va. — "Light Up the Dark": It’s a community initiative aimed at curbing crime and promoting neighborhood safety. A local group is making it a summer-long mission to install spotlights on homes across Hampton Roads and they’re doing it for free.

“We’re finding out that lights are everything in these communities,” said Cortez Higgs, who leads the Catalyst Community Care & Action Team.

Higgs’ team is staying busy. “It was a weekly thing, it’s now turning into a daily thing,” he said.

Their work, while it might seem simple is meant to have a big impact. The Catalyst Community Care & Action Team recognizes the summer surge of violence. Police across Hampton Roads have reported at least 38 shootings since July 1. At least 19 people have been killed.

“While the stands are a great way to bring awareness, we’ve got to start doing more than marching and standing,” said Higgs. “So our team got together and thought, ‘What would bring security to us?’ And we realized lighting, simple lighting.”

“I can see people. I can sit out here a little more often, too,” said Eleanor Brodie, a longtime Hampton resident. She also told 13News Now that crime is not the norm on her street and she’d like to see it stay that way.

“It’ll add to the security,” said Brodie.

By installing lights around the community, the action team hopes to send a message. “Shows those who are committing crime that we’re not going to stand for it,” said Higgs. “When perpetrators see that the community is together, they think twice about committing acts of violence in their community.”

The group plans to put spotlights on homes across Hampton Roads from now until August. The lights are motion-activated and solar-powered.

You can either donate, volunteer, or nominate a street or home to get some installed. It’s all, again, done at no charge. That’s thanks to funding from the Catalyst Community Care & Action Team, local churches, businesses, organizations, and individual donors.