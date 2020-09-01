NORFOLK, Va. — The devastation is happening far away, but touching many of us closely.

More than 100 fires are still blazing in Australia, and it’s hard to comprehend the effects the bushfires have already had on the country. The estimated number of animals killed is maybe the hardest to hear at more than 1 billion.

But during disasters, there is always good out there and we’re seeing that here in Hampton Roads.

Here are three ways locals are helping and getting you involved in the relief efforts:

Virginia Beach shop My Vegan Sweet Tooth is pledging to donate all tips earned through the weekend to sanctuaries helping bats and other animals potentially on the verge of extinction.

The Virginia Zoo posted on Twitter that if you direct message a receipt, showing you donated to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, they’ll send a picture of a newt to you as a thank you.

RK Auto is joining pro golfer and Australian native March Leishman in a fundraising effort, too.

The dealership and Virginia Beach resident pledged to donate money for every birdie or eagle the pro shoots at the Sony Open this weekend in Hawaii.

If you know of other ways locals are stepping up to help, let us know so we can get the word out!