CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local Chesapeake business is opening a store room so that families impacted by the government shutdown are able to get what they need for their families.

Vertical Real Estate in Chesapeake opened the room while the with Navy Wives and the Chief Petty Officers Association worked with locals in the community to bring in goods.

Catalina Hernandez works at Vertical Real Estate and is a Coast Guard wife, she said they are just thankful at how many donations are coming in.

"Being part of the Coast Guard spouses, the coast guard families, and being able to help at the same time, just makes my heart bigger," said Hernandez. "We have a lot of families with more than two kids. We saw families with four to five kids coming in."

If you are not receiving a paycheck and need help, you just have to bring in a valid ID to get what you need.

Hernandez said she’s glad she has her job because it’s a stressful time, but she’s proud to be part of a Coast Guard family.

"My husband is active duty Coast Guard, thank god we have my income to help us go by, but if t wasn't for that, of course, we wouldn't be in a comfortable situation," explained Hernandez. "They have to put their lives on the line for us and still not get paid, but this is why they're doing this, they love our country, they love our community, they will do it no matter what.”

The room is stuffed right now, but the need is great. That's why Hernandez says they need donations to keep the store room going.

"We are in desperate need of laundry detergent, baby soap, diapers size 5 and 6, formula is needed. It's something that is very expensive and something that goes really fast,” said Hernandez.

You can drop off donations throughout the week to Virtual Real Estate, and families in need can pick up items on Saturday January 26th from 10 am to 4 pm. Virtual Real Estate is located at 500 Battlefield Boulevard South, Ste 16 Chesapeake, VA, 23322.