Girl scout creates 'cookie commercial' instead of traditional door knocking during COVID-19 pandemic

A Round Rock girl scout is getting creative with her cookie selling amid the COVID-19 precautions.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — It's officially Girl Scout cookie season, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, going door knocking isn't really an option.

But one local scout has come up with a creative alternative.

"Hi! I am Harper Fournier and I'm going to be showing you about how to sell cookies this year," said Harper Fournier.

Fournier is a Round Rock first-grader and her mother, Kristen, is a librarian at her school.

The mother-daughter duo wanted people to feel safe during the cookie-buying process this year, so they decided to come up with a new selling format amid all of the COVID-19 precautions.

The young Girl Scout used a program that she learned about in school during virtual learning to create the commercial.

"[Harper] likes to get on with her grandparents and share her screen and her little presentation she makes. I told her 'You need to make a commercial!' and she was like 'Can I do Google slides?'" said Kristen Fournier.

KVUE asked Harper Fournier why she likes being a Girl Scout.

"I like it because I can help other people," said Harper Fournier.

Click here if you're interested in supporting local troops and buying cookies with contactless delivery.