Third annual VB log carry to honor those lost in 9/11

The log has hand-carved art on it, is seven feet long and takes 6 people to carry.

NORFOLK, Va. — In an effort to memorialize those lost on 9/11, the group, Carry On -- an organization which aims to honor fallen military members, created the 9/11 Honor Log, the group said.

On Sunday, September 11, The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Task Force 2 will carry the 9/11 Honor Log to the Navy SEAL Memorial in Virginia Beach, Glenn Burnette with Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

There, there will be a brief ceremony around 8 a.m. featuring guest speakers from departments that responded to the Twin Towers, Burnette said.

The Honor Log will then be carried to 30th street and back, Burnette said. the route will include a stop at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The weight of the 700-pound Honor Log will be shared by VBFD members, personnel from the US Naval Special Warfare Command, VATF-2 personnel and members of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

About the log: