LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Veterans give so much to this country and a lot of them often feel left behind as they grow older.

They sometimes end up spending their last years alone in nursing homes but a program with the Robley Rex VA Medical Center is proving that they don’t have to.

Marianne Bond has opened up her home to strangers for years but the people she takes in don’t remain unfamiliar.

Marianne is a caregiver with the Robley Rex VA Medical Center’s foster home program. It’s designed so those brave men and women who have served our country don’t have to live in a nursing home. Instead, they get a family.

“They did a lot for this country, they deserve it too,” said Marianna.

So Marianne has been doing this since 2009. She isn’t simply making sure they’re okay; she cares about them.

“It takes a caregiver’s heart is what I always say. They’re not in it for the money, it has to be an interest in and a love for other people especially veterans,” said Chris Bezy, VA Hospital social worker.

“Real nice, they treat me real good like home,” said 95-year0old Army veteran Willie Parkman, who prefers the name Uncle Willie.

When veterans make the transition from a nursing home into a foster home, Chris says a lot of them come out of depression because their quality of life is better.

“Marianne takes such wonderful care of me here that I can’t complain at all,” said Terry Patteson, Army veteran.

Marianne has five daughters and one of her daughters is now taking care of three veterans by fostering them in her house.

Interested in the foster program? You can get involved through the Louisville VA website.

