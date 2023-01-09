Love Like Noah: Blood drive held in honor of Gloucester boy who battled leukemia

Noah Thoey was only 13 years old when he passed away earlier this year. His family said he was a fun-loving, adventurous boy who loved Mario and video games.

YORKTOWN, Va. — "Love like Noah."

That's the message one Gloucester family wants to spread through their foundation, honoring the life of their son who recently passed away from leukemia.

On Friday his family held their second blood drive in his memory in Yorktown, hoping to help other children suffering from the disease.

In addition to undergoing chemotherapy, Noah "would get blood products at least two or three times a week, so it was always an issue," his mother Nicole Monnier said. "And sometimes we had to wait to get blood."

"Everybody needs to give blood whenever they can, however they can," said Cathy Hudgins, whose husband is a cancer patient who has needed platelets to help clot his blood.

"Just love: that's all I can think when I think of him," Nicole said of her son Noah. "He pushed me, he pushed everyone that was around him. So I think to live, it makes a difference."

Noah's family has another blood drive coming up. It will be held at the Lighthouse Worship Center in Gloucester on December 9, which is Noah's birthday.