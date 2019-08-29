HAMPTON, Va. — Opening doors, changing lives.

Charles Cheek first learned about "Jobs for Life" at a national conference and helped bring it back to Hampton Roads in 2015.

"My family always fought for people and were out there in the forefront of leading justice and civil rights activities," Cheek said. "I've always had a heart for the disenfranchised, the downtrodden."



Jobs for Life is a volunteer-run organization that helps attack the issue of poverty by preparing the unemployed for work. But Cheek says it's about more than just an occupation.

"Getting them a job is not necessarily the answer at that point if we don't deal with those things in their background and their life that are broken, and put them in that position and where they are," Cheek said. "'Jobs for Life' fulfilled that niche because it dealt with the whole person."

Through classes and services, local churches, nonprofits and businesses are trained and equipped to mentor and support program participants.

"A lot of their families deserted them. They can't go home. They can't talk to anybody," Cheek explained. "So, they need a structure around them, somebody that cared for them. Somebody that understood where they are and wouldn't judge them."

Cheek hopes people will not just find meaningful work but also learn to create meaningful relationships.

"People want to be connected," Cheek said. "People want somebody to care and walk beside them... not just give them an application or give them a computer program, say, 'Fill in the dots and this is your resume.' It's more than that."

Cheek is set to receive an award from the national Jobs for Life program next week. The award honors his local leadership and love for the community.

The Hampton Roads Jobs for Life Network is accepting applications for students and volunteers. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.hamptonroadsjflnetwork.org/ or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hamptonroadsjflnetwork757/.