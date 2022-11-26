Elderly man missing from Chesapeake

He was last seen wearing mismatched shoes -- one white and black sneaker and one black slipper, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly man with dementia is missing from Chesapeake after he walked out of his house Friday evening, and he hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue Friday evening, and he was last seen by relatives around 11 p.m., according to CPD.

Reynolds was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark khaki pants, and mismatched shoes (1 black and white sneaker and 1 black slipper), according to CPD. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180-190 pounds with grey facial hair.

Reynolds has suffers from dementia and needs his medication. He has been known to walk to the Seven Eleven at Providence Road and Sparrow Road. He may also hangout anywhere he sees a bus or a school bus, CPD said.