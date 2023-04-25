Mark Talbot honored with send-off in Hampton, days before his official start as police chief in Norfolk

The community in Hampton gave a proper goodbye to its police chief Tuesday, as he prepares to take on the same job across the water in Norfolk.

HAMPTON, Va. — Members of the Hampton branch of the NAACP held a going-away reception for Mark Talbot on Tuesday, acknowledging his 21 months as top brass. He had his last day with Hampton Police Division on Friday.

But Tuesday night, people packed Bowman's Soul-N-the-Wall restaurant to recognize his leadership. 13News Now spoke with activists who believe he is leaving big shoes to fill.

"It's almost like a 180 [degree turn] in these 21 months," said Whalan McDew, president of the nonprofit organization Do Gooders of Hampton Roads.

Talbot took over as Hampton Police Chief in July 2021. Residents and activists alike said they noticed his efforts to reduce crime, data-driven and evidence-based approach, as well as relational policing work.

"He has changed it into a standard of excellence, the police department. Everyone needs to know that," said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the Hampton branch of the NAACP. "His style of policing mirrors the principles of NAACP."

Kanoyton said it was important to show Talbot appreciation for his service and leadership.

"And we also want our leaders to know we want the same standard and to step it up even more," she added.

McDew also said he valued the transparency Talbot offered during his tenure, adding that he was able to change the culture within the Hampton Police Division.

"And to see just the presence, the different presence and attitude of the police officers," McDew said.

In a news conference alongside Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer earlier this month, Talbot touted a 30% reduction of murders in Hampton in 2022 and a 25% reduction of non-fatal shootings at the end of last year.

That said, Talbot leaves his post in Hampton as the city currently experiences a surge of violence and no cracks in the case of missing boy Codi Bigsby.

Still, the veteran officer said he has full confidence in Hampton Police Division on the path forward.

"We built a great team in this city that operates at an extremely high level. They're very clear on the hotspots. They know what they're doing," said Talbot.

He officially starts in Norfolk on Monday. When asked about his number one priority on Day 1, he said "saving lives" without hesitation.

His time in Norfolk begins as the city has recorded at least 11 homicides so far in 2023. Five of those were in April alone, 13News Now records show.

"If you're not saving people's lives, the rest of it doesn't matter as much. So, we have to find better ways to work with the community," said Talbot. "Our challenge is to take this skeleton of strategies and the values and, frankly, the energy I have to do this work and take it there and see what we can do."

“When the opportunity came to help more people, all I could do was say yes,” Chief Talbot told the crowd on accepting the job offer in Norfolk.



He added onto his remarks by expressing his love for the community in Hampton. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/2N1RukpeE7 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) April 25, 2023

In a memo previously sent, Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said she plans to have a "community-centric process," while the search for a new chief is on.

Meantime, she named Assistant Chief Kenneth Ferguson as interim deputy chief and Deputy Chief Orrin Gallop as interim police chief.

Shortly after the selection of Chief Talbot, groups like the Norfolk branch of the NAACP called out the city manager for how he hired Talbot.

Critics of City Manager Filer said they felt in the dark about his decision, especially since Talbot served on a search panel interviewing people for the same job he ultimately ended up accepting.