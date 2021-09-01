Mayflower Marathon food drive kicks off in Hampton Roads ahead of Thanksgiving

The food drive takes place from Friday to Sunday and has several drop-off locations across Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 2020, during last year's Mayflower Marathon.

The Mayflower Marathon kicked off in Hampton Roads on Friday morning, a 57-hour food and fund drive that occurs the weekend before Thanksgiving every year.

The drive takes place from Friday to Sunday and has several drop-off locations across the 757, provided by the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has a shopping list and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has a list of most needed items.

Where you can donate

Pembroke Mall (behind Target) in Virginia Beach: The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will have continuous service until Sunday at 3 p.m. The address is 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Kroger Marketplace in Suffolk: The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will have service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The address is 1017 University Blvd,

Suffolk, VA 23435.

Kroger in Tabb/Yorktown: The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have service 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The address is 5007 Victory Blvd, Yorktown, VA 23693.

Kroger in Hampton: The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have continuous service until Sunday at 3 p.m. The address is 1050 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666.