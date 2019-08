CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Mayors Youth Organization focuses on the mental and physical health of local boys and girls through sports and the performing arts.

While they're currently based in Chesapeake, they hope to create a presence all across Hampton Roads.

Currently, the group is recruiting for a basketball league. The season will begin October 5 and games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and to sign up for the league, visit their website.