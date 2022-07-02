Memorial grows as community holds out hope for missing Codi Bigsby

Now that the once crowded command headquarters is quiet, the only thing that remains is a growing memorial. It’s a sign the community is holding on to hope.

HAMPTON, Va. — It’s been one week since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s father reported him missing in Hampton.

Over the course of the last eight days, the investigation has shifted from a multi-agency foot search to a more evidence-based approach.

Many people in Hampton do not personally know Codi Bigsby, but those who stopped by the memorial have one thing in common.

"Our prayer is that he’s coming home," said Cheralynn Shearn.

Now, even in the rain, people are dropping off candles, balloons and stuffed animals.

Tonya Johnson said her own children asked her to drop off a teddy bear for Codi.

"They felt like he’s alone and that he needed something to kind of make him feel comfortable because they think he’s here," she said.

Johnson says watching this investigation stretch for a week with no answers has been heartbreaking.

"Just makes you want to hold your kids closer. A lot closer."

Shearn drove by the memorial to get a good look Monday afternoon

She said living right down the street, she’s seen firsthand the community’s love and support for Codi.

"Just to see everyone come together looking for Codi," she said. "You know that when you see people that’s walking with their sticks, they’re not walking for the exercise. They’re walking looking for this little boy."

As the community waits for answers, it’s clear Codi is still very much in their hearts.

"I know that as the days get longer and there’s those doubts, but we are praying that Codi is gonna be found soon and quickly and harmless."