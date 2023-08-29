Mercy Chefs prepares heads to Florida in response to Hurricane Idalia

A spokesperson said team members are pre-positioning in Tallahassee and "will move to the area of greatest need as soon as it's safely possible to do so."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth-based relief organization Mercy Chefs is preparing to deploy to Florida, in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia's expected landfall later in the week.

A spokesperson for Mercy Chefs said team members are pre-positioning in Tallahassee and "will move to the area of greatest need as soon as it's safely possible to do so."

The non-profit group regularly deploys to the scenes of natural disasters to serve meals to emergency responders as well as people living in communities that are directly impacted by the destruction.

This year alone, Mercy Chefs teams have responded to the Maui wildfires, and tornadoes in Arkansas and Mississippi. They've also stayed closer to home after a tornado ripped through Virginia Beach in late April.