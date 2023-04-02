Locally-based relief organization 'Mercy Chefs' heading out to help in another disaster zone

For the second time in a week, Portsmouth-based relief organization Mercy Chefs is deploying to an area devastated by damage from destructive tornadoes - this time in Arkansas.



A spokesperson for Mercy Chefs said they plan to serve meals and water from New Life Church – Greater Little Rock, located in North Little Rock. The non-profit is traveling to the area with a mobile kitchen, refrigerated truck and supporting vehicles.



The organization is also helping victims in Rolling Fork, MS, serving meals out of Sharkey-Issaquena Academy. In both locations, Mercy Chef also is sending volunteers out into those communities to help people who can't get to the locations where they're serving meals.



The nonprofit says they have the capacity to serve thousands of meals each day.



Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs said: “The tornado that ripped through Little Rock has left a trail of devastation and heartache in its wake. We understand the devastating impact a natural disaster of this scale can have on a community and we are committed to serving those in need during this difficult time.



He went on to say: "Our team is ready to respond to the developing needs of those displaced from this storm, and provide a helping hand, a hot meal and hope to those who have lost so much.”



To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, you can go to this link on their website: https://mercychefs.com/ms-tornado/. You can also find updates on their efforts on their social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.