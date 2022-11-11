'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb

Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall, and Cortez Hall were found dead in their Airbnb from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence.

"She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace.

Kandace ran a shop called “Glo Through It,” selling candles and self-help books. That’s how the 28-year-old met Ditewig and Odom.

"She’d say, 'Don’t just go through it, GLOW through it,'" said Ditewig.

But on October 30th, the two women, along with Florence's family, lost that light.

Kandace was on vacation in Mexico City with two of her friends, Cortez Hall and 28-year-old Jordan Marshall. Marshall was a Virginia Beach native, as well.

All three were found dead in their Airbnb from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Shortly before authorities found them, Kandace's mother said her daughter was on the phone with her boyfriend, telling him she wasn't feeling well.

"My husband was flipping through channels and I knew that face. As small as it was, I was like, 'Go back, that’s Kandace,'" said Odom.

Ditewig said the news left her heartbroken.

"You don’t expect to get those phone calls and when they come, it’s just gobsmacking," she said. "My heart just broke."

The two makers hosted a vigil Friday night at Painting Tree, where Kandace had just opened her booth earlier this year. Her small business community lit candles and sang "This Little Light of Mine" in her honor.

One of Kandace's most popular candles was recognized as "The Best Smelling Fall Candle" by New York Magazine and The Strategist in 2020.

The shelves are now empty, as people rushed to buy her candles when they heard the news. They wanted a piece of her to keep with them.

"She was so kind and so beautiful and warm," said Ditewig.

Kandace Florence would have turned 29 on November 10. Her family and close friends had a private vigil on her birthday.

Now, Odom and Ditewig, along with other members of the Make(Her) Collective group are raising money to start a scholarship in her memory.

The two say they want to help young people get involved in the small business community and create a business they can be proud of.

"Lifting others and encouraging other makers," said Ditewig.

There are two GoFundMe accounts for Kandace: one to raise money for the scholarship, the other to help the family pay for a memorial service and to get her back to the U.S.