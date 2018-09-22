CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After donating $2 million to Florence relief efforts, NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan helped pack boxes of food at the Second Harvest Food Bank Friday.

Jordan and the Hornets -- players, coaches and staff -- showed up to help pass out food from Food Lion to those affected by the storms.

#hornets organization helping pack food boxes for #HurricaneFlorence relief at Second Harvest Food Bank. Many will go to Michael Jordan's hometown of Wilmington. @wcnc #NBA pic.twitter.com/FEyttoW9nc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 21, 2018

Florence hit home for Jordan as Wilmington was one of the areas hit the hardest by Florence. He said he still has family living along the coast and wants to help the places that helped him early in his life.

"I used to play basketball in New Bern, in Jacksonville in high school," Jordan said. "To see all that on TV and then understand what they were going through. Obviously, I miss it but I didn't want to see it under those circumstances."

#Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who grew up in #Wilmington, helped out @ Second Harvest Food Bank today along with his team to pack food boxes for those affected by #HurricaneFlorence @wcnc



MJ: "I didn't want to see it under these circumstances. It resonated with me." pic.twitter.com/DoGzulNEuR — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 21, 2018

© 2018 WCNC