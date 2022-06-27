Military Dream Week 2022: Honoring our local heroes with gifts of gratitude

NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now, in partnership with the USO, Thompson Creek Windows, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, VA Wholesale Mortgage, First Team Auto, and ECPI will honor local service members and their families during Military Dream Week.
Hampton Roads is home to thousands of men and women who serve in the military. To protect our country, many of them leave friends and families for days, weeks, months, and years on end.
13News Now is proud that so many service members consider the area home, and see it as a point of pride and responsibility.
13News Now is helping a few service members in need of a little help and a little kindness. It's an honor to continue to give back to our own local heroes during Military Dream Week!