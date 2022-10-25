Norfolk police looking for missing 28-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old last seen Sunday evening.
Anna J. Midas was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Woodall Road. She is around 5’8” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a pink ball cap, a long black coat, and purple pants when she was last seen.
Midas drives a black four-door Ford Fiesta with Virginia license plates, and detectives think she may have traveled to Philadelphia.
Midas has mental health issues, and she may need medical attention, according to police.
The police department asked anybody who has information on this situation to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through P3 Tips.