Norfolk police looking for missing 28-year-old woman

Anna J. Midas was last seen on Oct. 23 around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, the Norfolk Police Department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old last seen Sunday evening.

Anna J. Midas was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Woodall Road. She is around 5’8” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink ball cap, a long black coat, and purple pants when she was last seen.

Midas drives a black four-door Ford Fiesta with Virginia license plates, and detectives think she may have traveled to Philadelphia.

Midas has mental health issues, and she may need medical attention, according to police.