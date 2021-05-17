Missing Chesapeake man known to visit Foundation Park neighborhood, Sam's Circle Walmart

James Phelps was last seen driving away from his home, in the 2700 block of Omar Street, in a 2017 Beige Hyundai Elantra with the Virginia license plate: UZE-3034.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for James Phelps - a man who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 85-year-old was last seen driving away from his home, in the 2700 block of Omar Street, in a 2017 Beige Hyundai Elantra with the Virginia license plate: UZE-3034.

Officials said Phelps has early-onset dementia, and might be lost.

He's known to visit the Foundation Park neighborhood, police said. That's the Campostella Road and Border Road area.

He also frequents the Walmart on Sam’s Circle.