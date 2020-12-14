MISSING: James City County man with medical needs last seen in Ewell area

They said Lawson was last seen Friday, leaving his home in the 100 block of Neighbors Drive. That's just off of Richmond Road. He needs medicine he doesn't have.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 19-year-old Anthony Lawson.

They said Lawson was last seen Friday, leaving his home in the 100 block of Neighbors Drive. That's in Ewell, just off of Richmond Road.

"Lawson suffers from a cognitive impairment and medical conditions that pose a credible threat to his health and safety, and he is need of medication," police wrote. "He is not considered to be a danger to the public."

When he went missing, the 5 foot 8 inch tall teen was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike shoes and a jacket that had gray, white and black on it. He weighs about 130 pounds.